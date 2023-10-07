Peter Serrada (1947-2023)

ROME – Peter Anthony Serrada, age 76 of Rome, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Colleen by his side.

Peter was born in Flushing, New York on August 23, 1947, the son of the late Frank & Mary (Palenzona) Serrada. At the age of 12 Peter became fascinated with Astronomy, which stayed with him his entire lifetime. Peter graduated from Rider University in Trenton, NJ with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. In 1966 Peter joined the US Navy and served his country on the US Howard Gilmore until an honorable discharge in 1968. In the 1970’s, Peter would visit the area where his future home would be built, having a camp placed on the property prior to the house built, so he was able to enjoy hunting and the land.

In 1982, he met Colleen VanHouten , at a catholic dinner dance…and in February of 1984 they were married in Saint Bartholomew Church in East Brunswick, NJ. Peter had purchased land in Rome, Maine and shortly after their marriage brought Colleen to what would be their forever home. His years of employment as a CPA as a Civil Servant for the State of NJ and retired in 1997 from his profession as an Internal Auditor for Union County, NJ. After his retirement Peter and Colleen moved to Maine and built their forever home. Peter had a love for Astronomy as well as a love and appreciation for the woods, especially oak trees. When constructing their new home in Maine, Peter was able to have a home dome incorporated in the project so he would be able to view the stars. Once settled in Maine, Peter met Dr. Magri at the University of Maine at Farmington, a fellow Astronomer, and their love of astronomy created a friendship. He taught a course in Intro to Astronomy at Gold Leaf at UMF in which he was a founding member. He enjoyed being a local astronomer for the Astronomy 101 Course at UMO with Dr. Batuski. Peter was enthralled for over 35 years at the Stellafane Convention in Springfield, VT, a convention for telescope makers, which Peter had built numerous ones. He enjoyed inviting folks to his home dome to view the nights sky and all its wonder. Colleen and Peter loved to travel to areas where a solar eclipse could be viewed, experiencing the eclipse in both Mexico and Idaho. Peter was also a lifetime member of the Kennebec Rock & Mineral Club, attending many conventions and collecting various rocks and minerals he displayed in their home. He also found great enjoyment in reading a good nonfiction book…usually a text on building telescopes while smoking one of his various pipes.

Peter is survived by his wife of 39 years, Colleen, and many cousins in NY, NJ and PA.

Family and friends are invited to Peter’s visitation on Tuesday, October 17th from 3 to 7 pm from Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 18th at 11am at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington with Father Paul Dumais officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass in Brookside Cemetery, Rome, Maine with full military honors. Visit Peter’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share fond memories and condolences. Honored to be caring for the family of Peter A. Serrada is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.