Peter W. Shorette, Sr. (1934-2021)



SKOWHEGAN – Peter W. Shorette, Sr., 87, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. His family was constantly by his side.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1934, in Waterville, the third child of Joseph Shorette, Sr. and Annie (McAleer) Shorette.

Pete graduated from Lawrence High School, attended Pharmacy school in Boston, and then served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He worked in management for LaVerdiere’s Super Drug Stores for 34 years, opening many of their new locations and training managers, as well as managing several of their Maine stores. He received many awards for his excellent service.

He was a communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan and served as a fourth-degree knight for the Knight of Columbus.

He loved to fish with his sons and grandsons, garden, work on his cars, and visit the Maine coast. He enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family and lifelong friends, and telling a good joke and stories from the past. There were few places he would go and not run into someone he didn’t know.

Pete and Betty enjoyed many great years of retirement, traveling around the country with friends and wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Betty Ann (Collin) Shorette, and three children: Sharon Gibbs and her husband Andrew of Sidney, Peter Shorette Jr from Milford, and David Shorette of Scarborough. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and a nephew, and an extensive network of dear friends including Kathy Swett, Pat and Charlie Towne, and Denise and Verle Jones. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters Elizabeth and Louise, and a brother Joe.

The family wishes to express their greatest gratitude for the excellent care they gave to Peter. A very special thanks to Dr Gina Gomez for her compassion and guidance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan, with interment services following at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Please wear a mask during the indoor church service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either Redington Fairview General Hospital, PO Box 468, Skowhegan ME 04976 or Genesis Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, 23 Cedar Ridge Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.