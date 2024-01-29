Philip Haines (1936-2024)

FARMINGTON – Phil Haines, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Farmington on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

He was born on December 2, 1936, in Farmington, Maine.

Phil and his wife Edith (Marstaller) were married for 66 years and had 4 children Calvin (Lisa), Gail (Ed), Debbie (Mitch), and Phil. They were blessed with 6 grandchildren: Ken, Caitlin, Natasha, Bethany, Ayla, and Miranda, as well as 8 great grandchildren.

Phil began his married life working on the dairy farm for his father delivering milk and eggs to local residents. He later worked for 2 years at the Farmington Farmers Union before acquiring a position at International Paper in Jay, Maine where he rose to the position of Power Plant Supervisor, a position he held for 15 years before retiring at the age of 55. While working at International Paper he also worked part time for the Farmington Police Department. After he retired, he did consultant work for International Paper for two years in France and Poland.

During his lifetime Phil was past president of the PTA and Wilton Fish and Game, a well-known basketball player, a member of the Elks Club, ski patrol for Titcomb Ski slope, a member of the diaconate and later, an elder at the Farmington Baptist Church.

Phil was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, as well as skiing at various resorts, especially Lake Tahoe. He and his wife have beautiful memories of summers at Mt. Blue State Park and later at Dummer’s Beach. They enjoyed many wonderful times at their camp at Northeast Carry in Moosehead. After selling their camp, they bought a place in Florida, spending several winters there.

One of his life’s goals was to travel to Alaska which he finally accomplished, spending over two months travelling with a 28-foot camper on the Trans-Canada Highway, spending time in Alaska, and then returning across the lower 48.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their care and compassion.

If desired, Memorial Donations may be made in Phil’s name to North Livermore Baptist Church, 70 Crash Road, Livermore, ME 04253 or to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice (ATTN: Development Office), 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240.

A private service will be held in the Spring. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Philip Haines is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.