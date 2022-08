Philip J. Powers (1944-2022)

NEW SHARON – Philip James Powers, 77, passed away at his home in New Sharon on Aug. 13, 2022.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1944, in Farmington Falls, son of Elton and Dorothy (Pressey) Powers. He graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1962. On Jan. 27, 1989, Phil married Cindy Martin in New Portland.

He was a lumberman for many years and enjoyed working with ponies. Phil was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He enjoyed racing and gardening, but mostly enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Phil is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cindy Powers; daughters, Penny Buffington, Danielle Coro, Trisha Powers Beaudoin, Gentry Powers, Kristen Powers, and Kelly LeBlanc; sons, Lauren Powers, Shannon Powers, and Jesse Kenney; 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters, Karen Milligan and Sherry Pedini; brothers, David Powers and Alan Powers.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 266 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.