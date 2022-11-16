Philip Reed Sr. (1923-2022)

FARMINGTON – Philip Henry Reed Sr., 99, passed away on November 14, 2022 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington. He was born on August 29, 1923 in Madrid, son of Carlton and Frances (Lake) Reed.

Phil was educated in the schools of Madrid, Freeman, and Phillips. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, being stationed in the European theatre. On March 31, 1947, Phil married Marilyn Luce in Kingfield and she predeceased him on August 27, 2010. For 18 years, he worked at Starbird Lumber Co., and later on for Forster Mfg. Co. in Strong, until retirement in 1993. Phil enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family.

Phil is survived by four sons, Philip Reed Jr. and wife Lyn of Phillips, Kerry Reed and wife Dori of Freeman Township, Bruce Reed and wife Wendy of Alachua, FL, Bryce Reed and wife Vicky of Jay; three daughters, Carole Kelley and husband Jerry of Winslow, Patsy Ellis and husband Michael of Farmington, and Carla Roy of Strong; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Phil and Marilyn also raised three nieces, Sandra Noyes of Sabattus, Jewel Pinkham of Phillips and Theresa Rossa of Fayetteville, NC; and a nephew, Edward Eubanks, now deceased.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at the East New Portland Cemetery in New Portland, ME.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.