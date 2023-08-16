Phyllis Cochran (1937-2023)

FARMINGTON – Phyllis M. Cochran walked through Heaven’s gate Saturday, August 12th, 2023, into the company of her precious daughter, Sandy Mae. Phyllis was born November 16th, 1937, the fourth child of ten, to L. Ruth and Hamlin Smith in North Jay, Maine.

Phyllis loved her children, Dusty, Sandy, Vickie, and Steve. She had a great love for her flower gardens, roosters, her Airedales, and NASCAR. Phyllis worked at Forster Manufacturing for over 35 years. She even won the Powder Puff Derby at Unity Speedway. One of the highlights of her life was her trip to Europe with the love of her life, Ken Imlay and his parents.

She will be forever loved by her life partner, Ken Imlay; her children, Dusty Cochran, Vickie Ayer, and Steve Cochran; Ken’s children, Tim Brown, Troy Giroux, Kenneth, Jr., Angela Ales, and Elise Starbird; her siblings, Omer Smith, Evelyn Conkey, Joan Gray, and Mary Jane Baker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her children’s father, Doug Cochran Sr; her daughter, Sandy Mae; siblings, Frank, Ramona, Perley, Betty, and Charles; and Ken’s daughter, Kathy Bagley.

Public graveside memorial services will be held Thursday, August 17th, at Birchland Cemetery off Route 17 in North Jay, Maine at 1 p.m. Following services, all are welcome to a gathering at 847 Carthage Road, Carthage. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center s of Farmington is honored to be providing cremation care.