Phyllis June Gerrier (1938 – 2021)

INDUSTRY – Phyllis June Gerrier, 83, of Industry, passed away at her home on June 16, 2021, under the loving care of her family.

Phyllis was born on May 3, 1938 in Weld, the daughter of Jack Clemens and Ethal Vining Clemens, and the youngest girl of 14 children in her family. She attended school in Weld and years later graduated from Falmouth High School. On August 10, 2002, Phyllis married Tom Gerrier and together they explored many adventures including building a campground together. Over the years, Phyllis worked many jobs and retired from Boise Cascade Mill in Rumford. She enjoyed playing her guitar and harmonica and entertaining her family and friends. Her passion was lawn sales and collecting collectibles and selling them in her shop.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Tom Gerrier; son, Craig Luce; daughter, Tammy Kendall (David); step children, Missy Gerrier-Satagaj (Bob), and EJ Gerrier; grandchildren, Zeb, Gabby, Chelsea, Nathan, and Melissa; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Coleman Luce; first husband, Alfred Luce; her parents; and many sisters and brothers.

The family wants to thank Androscoggin Hospice, Kelly and Shauna, and special friends, Lucia and Barbie for all the special care they all provided.

Donations may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Alzheimer Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.