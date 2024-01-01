Prudence Nile (1972-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – Prudence ‘Prudy’ Nile (Virgin), 52, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28th at her home in Chesterville. She was born January 14, 1971, in Rumford, the daughter of Roger and Elizabeth Thomas.

She was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School class of ‘89. She spent most of her life caring for others, being the best mom and Nana/Gram. Prudy had the biggest heart. She loved unconditionally and opened her home to many in need over the years. She had a way of making everyone feel like family and that they were always welcome. Her laugh was contagious. She was always the brunt of a good joke but loved every second of it. She enjoyed going to the mud runs, concerts, snuggling with her animals, making her famous chop suey, and any involvement with her cherished group “The Wild Women”. Most of all she cherished any moment spent with her grandkids, they were her pride and joy.

Prudy is survived by her son, Luke Rickards and his wife Stephanie of Chesterville; a daughter, Katie Cassidy and husband Matt of Farmington; a bonus daughter, Jessica Rickards; grandchildren Bella, Truman, Caitlynn, Edilia, and Tessa; her father, Roger of Chesterville; her sisters, Tiki Thomas and Tricia Robinson; The Wild Women; Frank and Laurie Nile; her long-time best friend, Shelley Perkins; and all her friends who were family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth (Betty); her grandparents, George and Jennie Virgin; and her bonus daughters, Amanda Rickards and Jenn Nile.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2024 as she wished. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Prudy’s memory to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Honored to be caring for the family of Prudence Nile is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.