R. Bryan Grinnan, III (1935-2021)

NORFOLK, VA. – R. Bryan Grinnan, III, 86, passed away on August 1, 2021.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of Dr. Randolph Bryan Grinnan, Jr. and Adelaide B. Grinnan and grew up in Norfolk, VA. Bryan graduated from St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, VA, Hampden-Sydney College, and the ROTC at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT in 1957. He retired as Commander in the Coast Guard after 22 years of active and reserved service. In 1961, he started his banking career at National Bank of Commerce and retired as a Vice President of Bank of America. Bryan was a lifelong member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church where he served as Senior Warden, Sunday School Superintendent, and Vestry for many years. He served as President of The Norfolk German Club, President of the Navy League Hampton Roads, member of the Red Cross Board, and the Virginia Banker’s Association. Bryan’s love of the water kept him sailing, fishing, duck hunting and swimming all his life. He and Pat were inseparable when it came to enjoying their joint love of spending time at their home in Phillips and fly fishing in Maine, attending Gabby’s sporting events, Redskins games, and watching the Wizards and Nationals. He was a true prince of God, always enjoying every day and making life brighter for everyone he encountered. His favorite quote: “Don’t cry for me, I had a great time this far in life with wonderful family and friends.”

Bryan is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia E. Grinnan; his two children, Patricia E. Grinnan and Randolph B. Grinnan, IV (Karen); and his very much-loved granddaughter, Gabrielle L. Grinnan; brother, Dr. George L.B. Grinnan (Karon); sister in-law, Lelia R. Grinnan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Richardson Grinnan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Randolph Bryan Grinnan Scholarship at Hampden-Sydney College and sent to the Vice President for College Advancement. Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943-0637, or St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1009 W. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk, VA 23507.

A memorial service was held on August 6, 2021 in Norfolk, VA.