R. Spencer Thompson

NEW SHARON – Spencer Thompson was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, to Robert Wallace and Cecelia Margaret Thompson. His two younger sisters, Betsey Joan and Patricia Ann, were dear friends. Spencer graduated from Holy Cross College in 1961. At a height of six-foot-six-inches, he served as the center for Holy Cross’ basketball team. In addition, he attended the New Jersey School of Medicine and Columbia Business School. Spencer was an accomplished folk musician and played in Greenwich Village, New York, and San Francisco, California, in the vibrant sixties. Spencer continued this passion throughout his life and gained many longstanding friends along the way. Folk music brought great joy to Spencer and all who heard him play. He was a successful business leader, holding many leadership roles. Spencer deeply enjoyed his work and was proud of his accomplishments.

Spencer is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juniper Berkeley Thompson, and his four children: Samantha Ann, Rebecca Jane, Sarah Lynn, and Robert Tristram [Biscuit]. Spencer was blessed with eleven grandchildren: John Patrick, Joseph Spencer, Wylie Berkeley, Thomas Henry, Isabella Ann, Spencer Terrance, Alexander James, Samantha Katheryn, Liam Henry, Hayden Cole, and Elke Blue. He also had eleven beloved nieces and nephews.

Spencer’s true passion and love was the State of Maine. He adored the people and revered the land. After moving to New Sharon in 1971, he proclaimed he would never leave the state of Maine because there is no better gift in life than the fresh Maine air. Spencer’s favorite quote was the Quaker adage, “Let your Life Speak.” He truly lived a beautiful life.

Spencer’s life will be honored in the Spring on the land he loved dearly, surrounded by family, friends, and folk music.

