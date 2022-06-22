Rachel A. Weston Bourque (1936-2022)

CHINA – Rachel A. Weston Bourque, 86, passed away on June 19, 2022 at her home in China.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1936 in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Rathey) Weston. She was a graduate of Williams High School. In 1954, she married Henry Bourque of Waterville. They moved to their home on China Lake in 1959 and spent their life together there until his death in 2008.

Rachel had been employed by both the C.F. Hathaway Company and the State of Maine Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring in 1998.

She enjoyed the winters that she and Hank spent in Florida. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to play cards. Hank was forever “just trying to make her a better player.” Her family especially enjoyed her holiday treats of pumpkin bars, scotcharoos and “pigs in a blanket.” Other memories were times spent at Moosehead in the summers. She didn’t like to fish, but loved the family times and picking blueberries.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Annette Gilman, brother, Clyde Weston, and half-brother, Byron Weston.

She is survived by daughters, Cathy and husband David Brower, Sheila Brockway and husband Dennis all of Winslow; grandsons, Ryan Gilbert, Mandy and Ella of Solon, Damian Brockway and wife Ginny and their children, Nathan and Helen, Mike Brockway and wife Kristy and their children, Brody and Bristol, Brett Brockway and wife Brianna and their son Walker, all of Winslow; a very special friend that Rachel thought of as a daughter, Gerry Travers of Litchfield. Rachel will be especially missed by her little dog, “Molly” that was always by her side.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the China Baptist Church, 36 Causeway Road, China with Pastor Ron Morrell officiating. Committal will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Rachel’s memory to: China Rescue, C/O Town of China Office, 571 Lakeview Drive, China ME 04358 or China Baptist Church, 36 Causeway Road, China ME 04926.