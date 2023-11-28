Rachel Thompson, 83

Rachel (Miller) Thompson, 83, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 28th at home in Swampscott. She was born in Erie, PA to the late John and Lucille (Hanson) Miller, she graduated from Penn State University Class of 1961.

Rachel was known for her love of skiing, especially at Sugarloaf. Cooking, gardening, and scrapbooking were also activities she was fond of. She worked at Tannin Corporation with her husband Tommy for twenty-two years. She was very active in the ladies bible study group at the First Congregational Church of Hamilton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas W. Thompson of Swampscott; two sons, John V. Thompson and wife Sarah of Marblehead, Robert W. Thompson, and wife Jeanne of Oakland, ME; one brother, Emmett Hanson Miller and wife Mary of Rochester, NY; seven grandchildren, Charles, William, Samuel, Christopher, Matthew, Eleanor, and Andrew Thompson. Rachel is predeceased by her parents.

Her funeral service will be at the Richard Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf on Wednesday December 27th at 3PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel’s memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, Attn: Heather Roberston, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970 (please note ‘In memory of Rachel Thompson’ www.northeastanimalshelter.org

Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.