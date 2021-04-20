Raelene Parlin (1963-2021)

Raelene Parlin (Chase), 58, of Farmington passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenville Maine to Rachel Chase on April 11th 1963. Raelene was the youngest of four. She was a 1981 graduate of Greenville High. She met the love of her life Raymond Parlin on a blind date in 1981. They were married in 1983 and raised three children, Amanda, Andrew, and Joel. She met her granddaughters “Ladybug” Kaelyn and her “Bumble Bee” Breece in 2008. She had many passions throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a doting grandmother. She held various jobs in the retail industry throughout her life. Raelene’s most beloved profession was her craft business along with the network she built and lifelong friendships created along the way. She cherished her time growing up in Greenville and going to visit her mountain Mt. Kineo. She enjoyed attending country music concerts, yard sales, her flowers, and spending time with her family.

Raelene is survived by her husband Raymond; children: Amanda Clark, spouse Dylan, Andrew, spouse BJ, and Joel, spouse Rachel; two very special granddaughters Kaelyn and Breece, sister Mary, brother Malbert; many nieces and nephews and all others that she has touched throughout her time on earth.

Raelene was predeceased by her Mother Rachel; Sister Laura and Father Gerald.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday May 1, 2021 at Titcomb Mountain, 180 Ski Slope Rd. Farmington. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com