Randall K. Cochran (1995-2022)

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Randall Kyle Cochran, 27, passed away on December 27, 2022 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born on September 20, 1995 in Farmington, to Ronald Cochran and Marcy (Stanley) Coffren. He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 2013. Following high school, he attended Southern Maine Community College and trained at the Job Corps Center in Bangor. He was employed by LL Bean and worked as a customer service representative at their call center in Lewiston. Randy had an avid interest in computer technology and enjoyed reading. He was a kind person who showed empathy for the challenged and less fortunate individuals; he chose to walk his own path. Randy’s organs were donated to five individuals, which is very comforting to his family to know he is living with others.

Randy is survived by his father, Ron Cochran (Jennie) of Lewiston; his mother, Marcy Stanley Coffren (Gary) of Salem; brothers, Joshua Williams (Brooke) of Phillips, and Timothy York; grandmother, Marilyn Stanley of Salem; grandfather, Dusty Cochran (Annette) of Carthage; great grandmother, Phyllis Cochran (Ken) of North Jay; uncles, Rodney Stanley Jr. of Salem, Danny Oliver (Laurie) of Winthrop, Jason Cochran (Denise) of North Jay; aunt, Jessica Bradbear (Brian) of Michigan; nieces, Karsyn and Kamryn of Phillips; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Rodney Stanley Sr..

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be later in the spring at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem.