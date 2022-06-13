Randall M. Scribner (1940-2022)

FARMINGTON – Randall Martin Scribner passed away on June 10, 2022.

Randall was born on Feb. 21, 1940 in Lewiston, the only son of Edward Elmer and Alice Jones Scribner. He has four sisters: Judy of Farmington, Kathy of Florida, Brenda of Salem, and Melissa of Jay.

Randall married Sandra Tressie Savage on Dec. 19, 1957, in Eustis. They had three beautiful, thoughtful daughters: Sherie, Cheryl and Kathleen.

Randy worked at the Foster Mfg. plant in Stratton, rising up from lathe operator to yard foreman. He then went into business as a general contractor, establishing Bigelow Construction Co. Randy and his crew built, remodeled or added on to many of the buildings in and around Stratton/Eustis, including the Town Office. A great pride for him was that he built and/or helped build each of his daughter’s a home.

When he retired from the construction business, he worked for MSAD 58 as a school bus driver and in maintenance. He then worked as the Eustis Transfer Station attendant. For many years he was the plumbing inspector for the town of Eustis, the superintendent of the Stratton Water District for the owner Richard Berry, and remained as superintendent of the Eustis Water Department, when the town purchased the system in 1980. He was appointed road commissioner of the town of Eustis, after the untimely death of Earl L. Wyman, Sr.

Randy thoroughly enjoyed working in his garden every year, driving his tractor, making maple syrup with his daughters and loved his two golden retrievers, Tressie and Charlie. He was extremely proud of his daughters, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren and cherished the times spent with them.

In late 2014 Randy and his wife moved to Farmington where he achieved his lifelong dream of owning a “farm.”

He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved sister Judy, and a son-in-law Raymond Heikkinen. He is survived by his three sisters: Katherine and family, Brenda and family, and Melissa and family; his wife, Sandra; his three wonderful daughters and their families: Sherie and Harvey Packard, Cheryl Heikkinen, Kathleen and Jeffrey Jorgensen; his grandchildren: Robert Cote, Christopher Cayer, Randi Fiske, and Amber Gellman and their families; his great and step great grandchildren, Brehdyn, Colton, Layne, Mya, Riley and Odin.

There will not be any services. Randy will stay with his wife Sandra until her departure and then they will be buried together in Eustis.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.