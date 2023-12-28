Randall Voter (1962-2023)

FARMINGTON- Randall Arlen Voter, born on March 9, 1962, passed away on December 12, 2023. Born to Erlon Cecil Voter and Sonja Godbout. Starting in his younger years, he worked on John T. McDonalds dairy farm from the age of 11 up until the age of 18. Randy then left for the University of Maine at Orono and received an associate degree in Dairy Farming and Agriculture. While attending school, Randy was also a member of the University Fire Department. Upon graduating, Randy worked at the Sandy River dairy farm for around 4 years. Randy’s next step was to Forster’s Mill in Strong. Randy worked there for 3 years. Randy was a member of the Farmington Fire Department for 25 years. Randy also worked for 29 years at the IP/Verso Paper Mill.

Randy has always enjoyed anything to do with being outside. Ever since 1995 Randy has enjoyed spending as much time as he could camping in Bowmantown with his friends and family who shared the love for such a special place. Per Randy’s request there will be a portion of his ashes spread down by the lake at Bowmantown come spring. Randy has spent most of his life enjoying hunting and fishing up until this most recent hunting season he still went out with his son Ryan bird hunting as often as he could. The ARA rally was also a very memorable time for Randy and his kids. For several years he volunteered for the event and others just went to sit and enjoy the cars speeding through the woods. For the better part of 20 years Randy spent a lot of his time in the summer visiting Meadowbrook campground. In 2016 Randy switched to living in his camper in Meadowbrook for the summer. Randy volunteered at the campground during this time mowing lawns. He has talked often about how Meadowbrook quickly became a second family to him. Randy also loved spending time in the winter snowmobiling in Gaspe’ Quebec Canada.

Randall was survived by his mother, Sonja Godbout; son, Ryan Voter, and girlfriend Shyla; daughter, Rena Voter; grandson, Luca Zitsch; brothers; Tim and his wife Terry, and Daniel Godbout; sister, Kay-sue Collins, and her husband Alan; stepbrothers, Bobby, and Scott; stepsisters, Karen, Anna, Sarah, and Mary.

He was predeceased by his father, Erlon Cecil Voter; grandparents on his father’s side, H. Cecil Voter, and his wife lda Cushman Voter; grandparents on mother’s side, Howard deLyn Nelson and his wife Geraldine Lenna Bertwell.

Randy wanted to thank everyone from medical staff to family that helped in his 20-year battle with carcinoid cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine. A gathering for refreshments will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.