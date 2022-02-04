Ranita Bradeen Ryan (1927-2022)

FARMINGTON – Ranita Bradeen Ryan, 94 of Kingfield, died late Friday evening, Jan. 28, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Old Town, Sept. 20, 1927, a daughter of Oliver H. and Jeanette (Rand) Bradeen. She attended Skowhegan High School and later earned her GED at Camden High School. She later took classes in bookkeeping and kept books at the family business of Newell Construction and Dr. Covert’s office.

She first married Walter F. Newell. After that marriage ended, she moved to Northport to live at the family cottage on Penobscot Bay. It was there that she met and married Ronald J. Ryan in Searsmont. He died on April 22, 1989.

Ranita enjoyed crocheting, knitting and reading.

She was predeceased by her grandson Rodney Shawn Newell on Sept. 20, 1994; also a brother Forrest Bradeen of Searsmont; a sister Alice Ratigliano of Texas, and sister Ettie Cryder of Kathleen Florida.

She is survived by her son Robert O. Newell and his wife, Sharon of Embden Pond and The Villages, Florida; Also a sister Marilyn Tinker of Middletown, New York; Rodney’s wife, Kim Newell Wyman; Grandson Robert Wuori Newell and his wife Julie of Ladson, South Carolina; great-grandchildren Christie of Harleyville, South Carolina, Jacob, Titus and Bethany of Ladson, South Carolina, Meagan Hayes and her husband Orin of Mechanic Falls and Mitchell Newell and his wife Chelsea of Manchester, New Hampshire; Great-great granddaughters Kaelynn, Kylee and Khloe Hayes of Mechanic Falls; many nieces and nephews, particularly Bob and Diana Ryan and family of Northport. She also leaves behind her good friend and caregiver Betty Parsons.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Ctr for their care and love. They always went above and beyond whatever her needs were.

Public Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the East Northport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be considered to Gifts of Love c/o Shelby Banks, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, Me 04947. Memories may be shared in her Bok of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.