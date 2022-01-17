Raymond Armandi (1924-2022)



EUSTIS – It is with great sadness that we say “Arrivederci” to Raymond Armandi, 97, who passed away peacefully at his home in Eustis, on Jan. 11, 2022, with loving family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1924, in Saint-Amand, France, son of Armando and Germaine (Pouchain) Armandi. Ray attended the schools of Jay.

In March of 1943, he joined the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the European Theater. Being fluent in both French and Italian languages, along with his rugged physical strength, he was chosen to be a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). He attended Jump School and trained to be a parachutist. For his heroic missions, Ray was awarded a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. On Dec. 14, 2014, The Congress of the United States unanimously passed the OSS Congressional Gold Medal Act that bestowed the Highest Combat Medal to Raymond and his OSS Brothers and Sisters. For an interview that former state Sen. Tom Saviello had with Ray about his WWII experiences, go to mtbluetv.org then click on Talkin’Maine and enter his name in Search.

As a young boy, Ray immigrated to the United States from Italy with his parents and his older brother, Robert, arriving at Ellis Island in New York. The family settled in the Jay/Livermore Falls area, where several generations of the Armandi family have worked with great pride in the local paper mill industry. Ray worked at International Paper (Otis) for 43 years, and retired as a finish room supervisor.

Upon retirement, Ray and his late wife, Viola, moved from Livermore to Eustis, where he loved to fish, hunt, snowmobile, ride ATVs and pick blueberries in the vast and beautiful outdoors of the Flagstaff/Bigelow Mountain area of Maine. At least twice a year, Ray would journey to Nine Mile in the Allagash region to hunt and fish with friends and family.

Every summer, he would cut and split his winter supply of firewood from tree length logs. He was well known for his homemade blueberry wine and his passion for tying flies, which he shared generously with everyone he knew. Ray was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Paulette Armandi and her two sons, Lawrence Raymond DeForest (Amy) and Marcus DeForest (Kelly) and their families, all of Connecticut; two sisters, Irene Hebert and Therese Therrien (Roland), all of Jay; four step-children, Diane Unger of Florida, Austin “Brud” Hodgkins (Lori) of New York, Bill Hodgkins (Barbara) of Temple, and Sylvia Adams (Scott) of Phillips, and their families; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Viola (2015) and his brother, Robert (2018).

Words cannot begin to express the amount of love and kindness that Raymond received from his friends and neighbors, especially after the loss of Viola, which allowed him to continue to live in the comfort of his own home in Eustis. The family extends a special thank you to his caregiver, Linda Abbott; Dr. Karren Seely and staff at Farmington Family Practice; and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their help and concern for Ray’s quality of life during his final stage.

A few years ago, Ray was honored for his military service and traveled to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Honor Flight Maine. For those wishing, the family would suggest donations be made in Ray’s memory and sent to Honor Flight Maine, PO Box 1770, Portland, ME 04104-1770.

A graveside service with military honors will be held later in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Temple, as well as a Celebration of Life in Eustis. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.