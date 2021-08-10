Raymond Caldwell (1935-2021)

NEW SHARON – Raymond Moore “Papa” Caldwell – a loving husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor and teacher to many, lost his last game on August 5, 2021 at his home in New Sharon, Maine surrounded by his wife and three children. He was 85 years old.

Born November 13, 1935 in Waterville, Maine, Ray was the only child of Harold and Nellie Caldwell. Ray graduated as a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball from Madison High School in 1954. He then spent 4 years in the Air Force before attending and playing football for a year at MCI. He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Education in 1963.

Ray was a teacher for 30 years, but beyond his physical education teaching enjoyment of badminton, ping pong, pickleball, cross country skiing and killer ball/bombardment (anyone remember?), his primary teaching passion was related to all aspects of his involvement with Mt. Blue High School football. Ray was extremely fortunate to have the perfect recipe for success during his coaching tenure at Mt. Blue – knowledgeable, experienced and engaging assistant coaches anchored by dedicated, talented, motivated and hardworking players combined with his coaching acumen enabled his teams to establish a tradition of winning throughout his coaching career. Ray was the head coach for 21 seasons, where he amassed a record of 149 wins and 53 losses and won State Championships in 1974, 1975 and 1980 and felt blessed and extremely fortunate to have the field named “Caldwell Field” in 1992 (with a re-dedication of the field occurring in 2015).

As much as Ray loved football, he was so much more than that. He always enjoyed fishing at Embden, in the Rangeley or Moosehead area and had many trips to Canada, or wherever the fish were biting. There were many years of family camping and fishing trips over Memorial Weekend and summers spent at the family camp on Embden Pond. He was proud of his big garden, cutting and splitting his own firewood, making his own maple syrup and was extremely fond of his beloved cocker spaniels. He was an introvert, but impacted people in so many positive ways with his unassuming, humble (most always preferring to deflect the limelight to others), down to earth attitude while looking out for the underdog.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Caroleen. He is also survived by his three children, their spouses along with seven grandchildren: Harold & Kathy Caldwell from Scarborough, Maine with children Kevin, Megan and Kristen; Rae Lynne & Craig Knight from North Anson, Maine with children Myranda (& husband Kaeson Richardson) and Ashlee and Cyndi & Scott Pratt from New Sharon, Maine with children Andrew and Ryan.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of the personnel from Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice (and all other caretakers) for the outstanding assistance provided in helping the family keep Ray at home and comfortable and allow him to continue playing the game into overtime.

Come help us celebrate his life with Cougar Pride at 6:00 p.m on Friday Aug. 13, 2021 at Caldwell Field at Mt. Blue High School or wear your Blue & Gold wherever you may be. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Raymond Caldwell scholarship fund. Donations made payable to Mt. Blue High School, ℅ Jodi Harmon, 129 Seamon Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com