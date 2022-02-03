FARMINGTON – Raymond Charles Linstrum, Sr., 94, of Farmington, Maine died early Thursday, January 27, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 3, 1927, in Danbury, CT a son of Raymond Gardner and Clara (Stoddard) Linstrum. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy, and by two sons, Raymond C. Linstrum, Jr. and his wife Susan of Safety Harbor, FL and Wakefield, RI, and Edward Linstrum and his wife Karen of Madrid, ME; two grandchildren, Erik Linstrum and his wife Sheela of Charlottesville, VA, and Allison Rice and her husband Matthew of Oldsmar, FL; and two great-grandchildren, Nina Linstrum and Stella Rice.

Ray lived nearly his entire life in Danbury. He attended Danbury High School but left after two years to help support his widowed mother and four siblings by working both on the railroad and later in several of the local hat factories. The majority of his career, though, was spent as the manager of Consolidated Laundries in Danbury.

Ray enjoyed many years gardening at his home in Danbury, boating on Lake Candlewood, league bowling and golfing at Richter Park. He also cherished the many trips he and Dorothy took out West and to Bar Harbor, ME.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, on Tuesday from 2-4 pm. Graveside funeral services will be held during this spring in the Farmington, ME area at a time and location to be determined. Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.