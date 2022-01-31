Raymond E. Meldrum (1945-2022)



KINGFIELD – Raymond Everett Meldrum, 76, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1945 in Kingfield, son of Wallace and Lora (Henry) Meldrum. He attended school in Kingfield and graduated from Kingfield High School, in the class of 1964. On Nov. 7, 1964, Raymond married Patricia Crocker at the Kingfield Baptist Church.

Over the years, he worked at Wing’s Mill, Knapp Brothers Garage, and for 38 years as a deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. He served as a selectman for the Town of Kingfield, as well as being an assessor. He was a member of the Franklin County Fair Association, and a 46-year member of the masons at Mt. Abram Lodge 204 in Kingfield. Raymond enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles, mowing and gardening.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Meldrum of Kingfield; daughters: Wanda Browne (Wade) of Kingfield, Sandra Mitchell (Craig) of Phillips, Susan Vandrey (Matthew) of Kingfield, and Wendy Meldrum of Skowhegan; grandchildren: Jerry Norton (Belinda), Jessica Brown (Chris), Devin Rundlett (Bonnie), Brittany Rundlett, Dayton, Danya and Denver Vandrey, Derek Poulin (Sara), Nicholas Poulin, Alexis Poulin (Cameron), Zach Mitchell (Bailey), and Connor Mitchell; great grandchildren: Zoey Teal, Willow and Marilyn Norton, Myla and Cayden Brown, Xzander and Livia Rundlett, Haley-Ann and Adryenn Kelly, Camriegh and Cohen Poulin, and Xylia Rivera; and his brother, Vernon Meldrum (Dot) of Farmington.

Donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to the Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.