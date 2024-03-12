Raymond Ernest Soriano (1936-2024)

DALLAS PLT. – Raymond Ernest Soriano, Jr., 87, passed away on March 5, 2024, at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington, Maine with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Bound Brook, NJ on August 17, 1936, the son of Raymond, Sr. and Marie (Stabile) Soriano. He attended Somerville High School in Somerville, NJ his Freshman and Sophomore years and transferred to Blair Academy in Blairstown, NJ for his Junior and Senior years where he graduated in 1954. While at Blair Academy, he honed his golfing skills and played on a State Championship Golf team for two years. During those years, he also found his love of horses and the outdoors which sent him to the Delaware Valley College of Science & Agriculture where he studied horse breeding and raising. After two years at college, he went to work for his family at Soriano’s Food Market which led to a career at Shop-Rite Supermarkets. He held a manager position in NJ and then transferred to Upstate NY for a District Supervisor position from 1969 to 1977. He married his wife, Evelyn Ronalder on March 11, 1963, in Maryland.

In 1977, life took a major change as he and his wife purchased Quimby Pond Camps in Rangeley, Maine where he had hunted and fished since 1972. He fulfilled his love of the outdoors by becoming a Registered Maine Master Guide and fished and hunted all over the Rangeley Region and Western Mountains of Maine hosting hundreds of happy clients and friends. His list of clients included L.L. Bean and Orvis executives and as well as clients as far away as from Japan. He was interviewed numerous times by well-known members of the outdoors community and even made the Fish On publication from Japan in 1980 and 1981. He raised two litters of Brittany Spaniels which were used in his bird hunting adventures. During one of those times, he earned an Orvis Doubles Club award for “a truly outstanding achievement in upland hunting – a triple on a grouse”. He shot three grouse in one flush, but they only had a Doubles pin to give him as they’d never seen it done before!

He worked diligently with the first Snowmobile Club in Rangeley, The Rangeley Sno-Drifters, and would groom miles and miles of trails during the winter months with a double-track snowmobile after working all day at The Camps. One adventurous snowmobile trip took him from Rangeley to Quebec Winter Carnival in 1981.

After the sale of Quimby Pond Camps in 1984, he continued to live in Rangeley for several years until he moved to Florida with his wife, Evelyn. There he worked at a local golf course and started golfing more frequently again. He continued his love of fishing in Florida and would fly-fish in Charlotte Harbor (something that was not very common). He was featured in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 1993 as he had caught an 8-pound spotted seatrout on his fly rod (one of the largest they had seen at that time). After a short stay in Pennsylvania, the mountains of Maine called him back and they returned to the Rangeley Region in 1998 where he continued to live until his passing. He continued to guide for hunting and fishing for 15 more years and enjoyed snowmobiling and golfing in his younger years until his back no longer allowed him to do things the way he wanted. He was a member of the Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association in Oquossoc.

Raymond was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn, in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn, and her husband Paul Noyes of Dallas Plantation; granddaughter, Ashley Quimby of Rangeley; daughter, Susan, and her husband Rob Webster of Pennsylvania; son, Raymond III, and his wife, Donna, of Pennsylvania; and son, David, of Florida as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also predeceased his son, Christopher, of Pennsylvania, earlier this year; and his long-time friends Dick and Joan Frost, and Doug Cooke, who he enjoyed many fishing, hunting and family gatherings with. His long-time friend since kindergarten, Peter Vitelli of Raritan, NJ had still been in contact with him as well as his stepdaughter, Pati Juel, and her daughter, Caroline, of NJ., Numerous hunting and fishing buddies including Cy Eastlack of Rangeley/Alabama, Reggie Hammond of Dallas Plantation and Spence Steward of Lisbon. He especially enjoyed his Moose hunt in 2020 with son-in-law, Paul; friend, Ryan Thompson; and numerous other hunters who helped along the way.

Although it was an unsuccessful hunt, he very much enjoyed getting back into the woods again! Raymond’s fly-fishing skills were unsurpassed, and he loved sharing it with many people, including a close friend of the family, Luke Brownlow, who at 14-years-old was eager to learn.

A Celebration of Life for Raymond will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the home of Paul & Lynn Noyes, 464 Dallas Hill Rd, Dallas Plantation. Wear your jeans, hunting/hiking boots and a flannel/chamois shirt in his memory… his favorite outfit!

In lieu of flowers, Raymond has asked for memorial donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938, where memories, photos and condolences can be shared on Raymond’s memorial page at dsfuneral.com.