Raymond (Ray) B. Orr Jr. (1953-2022)

FARMINGTON – Raymond (Ray) B. Orr Jr., 69, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2022, with his loving family by his side, after a short battle with a very rare autoimmune disease.

He was born on April 4, 1953 in Farmington, the oldest son of Raymond and Leatrice Orr. Ray attended schools in Farmington and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1972. He then attended UMF for two years during which time he started his career at McDonald’s. It was then that Ray met the love of his life, Debbie Ladd. They were married in 1977 and raised four children. He continued his career in management for 34 years. He then worked at Walmart in Augusta for 15 years. Ray enjoyed going on road trips with his wife, going out to eat, going to the fairs, and visiting Florida. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished every moment with his children. He especially enjoyed his time with his only grandson.

Ray is survived by his wife, Debbie; three sons, Scott and daughters McKenzie and Madison of Winthrop, Brian and daughter Ceairra of Farmington, and Kevin of Farmington; daughter, Katie of Chelsea; brother, David; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws Ken and Glen Ladd; and his beloved grandson Liam.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 1 to 5 pm, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, in West Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.