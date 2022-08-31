Raynold “Rink” Bonin Savage (1946-2022)

MADRID – Raynold “Rink” Bonin Savage, age 75 passed away on August 23, 2022, peacefully at home in Errol, NH after a long illness.

Born in Madrid, ME at the family home on October 19, 1946, delivered by his loving grandmother Bana Douglass Savage. He attended schools in Madrid, Phillips, Farmington & Rangeley, ME. Rink was a veteran of the US Army. Rink worked most of his life in the woods business, owning his own business. He then turned to his love for draft horses and pulled across New England with his son Wade by his side.

Rink Married Shirley Enid Blaisdell in Madrid on July 4th, 1968. Through happy and turbulent years, she was by his side at the end.

He is survived by his wife Shirley “Chickie” of Errol, NH; daughter Lori, husband Dean Durrell and beloved grandson Hayden Durrell of Madrid, ME; son Wade of Errol, NH; 4 sisters Madeline, Virgilyn, Joyce & Cecelia; one brother Warren; countless nieces and nephews; and the extended horse pulling family.

He was predeceased by parents Virgil and Yvette; sister Georgianna; and brothers Frederick “Sonny”, Sidney & Francis.

At his request there will be no services. A celebration of life to be planned in October.

In leu of flowers donations can be mailed to the Errol Rescue, Errol, NH 03579. We wish to thank all the Errol Rescue, nurses, and doctors for all their loving care and service over the many years.