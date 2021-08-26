Rebecca A. Theriault (1957-2021)

CHINA – Rebecca “Becky” Theriault, 64 of China passed away on Friday, August 20 at the Androscoggin Hospice House after a brief illness. Rebecca was born in Augusta on May 17, 1957, to Ralph and Pauline Marceau. She grew up in Livermore Falls and was married to her loving husband, Tim, for 34 years. Together they raised five wonderful children in China.

In 1996 Becky, supported the dream of her husband and together they built Cedar Springs golf course in Albion, which they ran for twenty-five years along with her brother in-law Gregory Theriault. It was Becky’s dream to retire lakeside, spend more time with her friends, children, precious grandchildren and at her beloved camp on the coast in South Addison.

One of Becky’s many hobbies was gardening. She earned a Master Gardener certification from the University of Maine and was forever tending to her vegetable and flower gardens which were the envy of the town. She shared the fruits of her labor with friends, neighbors, and the China Community Food Pantry.

Rare was there a home spun talent at which Becky didn’t excel. She was infamous for her pies which commanded record setting bids when auctioned at fund-raising events. Cooking, baking, sewing, and especially spoiling her grandchildren took up much of her spare time.

From 2005 to 2017 she volunteered with Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, where she earned the reputation of an angel as many of her clients miraculously improved under her care. Ironically Becky herself received the love and compassion of Hospice in her own final days.

Becky is predeceased by her father and first husband, Charles M. Chappell III.

Becky is survived by her husband, State Representative Timothy S. Theriault and their five children; Amanda Theriault and her partner Michael Dubois of Benton ME, Jessica Chappell of Jersey City NJ, Scott Theriault and his wife Shannon of Debary FL, Jason Chappell and his wife Elaine of Shelburne NH, Crystal Chappell and her husband Tucker of Cambridge MA. She also leaves behind her mother; Pauline Marceau of Winslow, five grandchildren; Jacob Fauls of Orange City FL, Sophia Theriault of Debary FL, Charles, David and Noah Chappell of Shelburne NH as well as two brothers; Bill Marceau and his wife Theresa of Industry ME, David Marceau and his wife Diane of Searsmont ME, three sisters Mary Marceau and her partner Douglas of Oxford ME, Sandra Gould and her husband Steve of Fayette ME, Jackie Dion and her husband David of Livermore ME and her best friend Dolly Batteese of China ME as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Catholic burial at Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Catholic Church in Waterville at 10 a.m. on Tuesday August 31st followed by a Celebration of Life at the Waterville Elks Lodge. A committal service for family and close friends will take place at Highland Cemetery in Poland at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 1st. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Becky’s name to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area https://secure.givelively.org/donate/hospice-volunteers-of-waterville-area/spring-appeal.