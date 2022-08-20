FARMINGTON – Rebecca Lynn Gordon, 46, of Farmington, died unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2022, at CMMC in Lewiston as a result of drug overdose and negligence to call immediately for emergency help causing her to become brain dead.

She was born in Farmington, the daughter of Russell A. Gordon and Bonita M. Therrien.

Rebecca attended the schools of Jay, graduating from high school in the class of 1994. Upon graduation, she immediately went overseas in the South Pacific on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands to work for Raytheon Company for 3.5 years as a Property Liaison between the Army and Raytheon, providing supplies for the whole island.

Once back to the states, she was employed with John F. Murphy as a Direct Support Professional to children and adults with intellectual disability and Autism Spectrum disorders. She then worked for Labor Ready managing and partnering people with companies in need for workers. In 2005, she moved to Norfolk, Virginia. She held jobs in accounts receivable, call centers, retail/cashier at CVS, data entry claims processor, and inbound/outbound member services.

Rebecca ‘Becca” will be remembered as a kind, loving, thoughtful, caring and the most compassionate person known to her family and friends. She was always there at any given opportunity to create memories with.

Becca is survived by her father, Russell Gordon and wife Brenda; mother, Bonita Therrien; sister, Lisa Crawford and husband Corey; brothers, Dominic and Channing; step sisters, Brandy Marchetti and Nichole Bachelder; nephews, Lucas Marchetti and Brayden Bachelder; nieces, Alisha Holtorf (Zach), Britney Whitney (Scott Leighton), and Candace (Daniel A. Bourgeois-Capozzi); two great nieces, Ellianah and Madelyn; four great nephews, Emmet, Elijah, Conner and Mason.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards her funeral expenses by giving it to her mother Bonita, or go to https://gofund.me/b8c1c2c7. Any donations above the need will be donated in Becca’s memory to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Her family thanks you.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Birchland Cemetery, 266 East Dixfield Road in North Jay on Route 17. Pastor Chris Grimbilas of New Life Baptist Church will be the Celebrant. In Becca’s honor, please wear flip flops or sandals.

A Celebration of life will follow the service at the AMVETS, 111 Main St in Jay, from 2 to 4:30 pm. Please come join the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.