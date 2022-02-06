Reginald G. McBean, Jr. 1946 -2022

PORTLAND – Reginald “Reggie” George McBean, Jr., 75, of Wilton died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1946, in Livermore Falls at Mrs. Crane’s Nursing Home. Reggie was the firstborn son of Reginald George and Barbara (Whittemore) McBean, Sr. Reggie had three other siblings.

Reggie entered the military before graduating high school and was inducted in the U.S. Army. After his service to our country, Reggie returned home and graduated from Buckfield High School. Reggie worked at G.H. Bass Co. in Wilton for greater than 30 years until their closing when he started his own successful janitorial business – “Reggie’s Cleaning.” He serviced many local businesses in the area for over 25 years. Reggie took great pride in making sure these businesses were in tip top shape.

On May 6, 2006, Reggie married the love and sunshine of his life, Crystal M. Poulin of Farmington at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. They made their home in Wilton and shared their lives together for 20 years, 15 of those years happily married.

Reggie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having been honorably discharged into the Army National Guard of Maine. During his service in the Reserves in Maine, Reggie was part of the 20th Engineer Brigade. He was honorably discharged from the Reserve of the Army in November 1970.

Reggie enjoyed traveling. Reggie and Crystal spent time in the Bahamas and along the coast of Maine, including Pemaquid Point and Acadia National Park. Reggie loved lighthouses especially Pemaquid Point Lighthouse and Bass Harbor Lighthouse. A great seafood meal at the coast was always a must in the summertime. Just late last year, Reggie and Crystal took their last vacation together that had been postponed due to the pandemic to Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach, Florida. Reggie just loved his time there.

When not traveling and in warmer weather, you could find Reggie soaking up the sunshine wherever or how ever he could. Reggie and Crystal spent many relaxing and peaceful hours by their pool.

Reggie was a long-time and loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. He was dearly loved by the three cats that were part of his life, and these “fur babies” received special love and attention from him.

Reggie will always be remembered as a true gentleman. He was a kind-hearted soul and always had a smile and a kind word to share with anyone he met. He always made a point of making you feel special.

Reggie is survived by his wife Crystal of Wilton; daughter Rhonda and husband Buzzy Harriman of Biloxi, MS; granddaughter Jenny and husband Matt Wibberly and great-grandson Landon of Bangor; grandson Jeff Calden and fiancée Ericka and great-grandchildren Tyler, Cheyenne, Dominick and Julianna of Jay; and favorite brother-in-law Tim Poulin and his wife Elizabeth of Sidney.

Reggie was predeceased by his parents, one brother and grandson, Michael Calden.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street, Farmington with refreshments following the service. The service can be viewed via Zoom and in Reggie’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The use of masks will be required to keep those attending the service safe. Per Reggie’s wishes, please dress in casual attire. Private interment with U.S. Army honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, memorial donations may be made in Reggie’s memory to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in Reggie’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.