Renate M. Madison (1958-2022)

JAY – Renate M. Madison, 64, a resident of Jay, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 28 in Jay as a result of a medical event.

She was born Jan. 4, 1958 in Rummelsburg, Germany, the daughter of Otto Hoftmann and Brigette (Garbe) Hoftmann. She attended school in Germany and received her Associate degree in Early Childhood Education at University of Maine in Augusta.

On Aug. 22, 1977 in Wilton, she married her husband of 44 years, Dale Madison.

Through the years she worked at Bass Shoe, Cole Haan Shoe, RM Transitioning and the FMH Daycare. She was a life member of the Amvets Post #33 Auxiliary in Jay. She enjoyed riding with her husband on his motorcycle, Sudoku puzzles, and reading and was an avid fan of the Harry Potter collection.

She is survived by her husband Dale Madison of Jay, her son, Marco Madison and wife Rachel of Turner, grandchildren, Zach and Mayla Madison, her sister, Brunhilde Ponds, her brother Joachim Hoftman and wife Elke, and her nieces and nephews all of Germany. She was predeceased by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.