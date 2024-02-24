Rene Couture (1934-2024)

AUBURN – Rene Couture passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2024, at St. Mary’s hospital as the result of a fall at home.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of 63 years and their four children – Michael and his wife Cynthia of Moultonborough, NH, Lisa and her husband Tony of Quinton, VA, Pamela, and partner James of Jay, ME, and Dean and partner Erin of Farmington, ME. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Rene was born on February 16th, 1934, and was a lifelong resident of Jay, ME, graduating from Jay High School in 1952. Following high school, Rene proudly served in the US Army for two years, spending part of his service in Germany. Following military service, he received a BS in Education from University of Maine, Farmington and nearly completed his master’s program prior to retirement from education. He taught in the Wayne School System, and later served as principal at Jay Junior High School through 1976. Rene was later employed at James River Otis Paper Company, retiring in 1992. In his retirement years, he found great pleasure creating in his wood-working shop and presenting his projects to his children and grandchildren. He had a keen interest in the Red Sox, snow-mobiling “up-country”, metal-detecting, and history, especially WWII. Rene and Joyce raised their four children in their home on Pineau St. In 2022, they sold their beloved castle (home) in Jay and moved to Auburn, ME, where Joyce continues to reside. He is greatly missed by his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Blanche and Josephat Couture; his brothers, Paul and Real; sisters, Jeanne D’Arc, Arlene; and granddaughter, Renee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.