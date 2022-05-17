Renee LaFreniere (1986-2022)

PORTLAND – Renee Amber LaFreniere, 35, of Jay, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by her loving family.

Renee’s smile lit up the world. Her kindness and love were shared with everyone around her, and her son Hudson was her everything.

Renee was born in Farmington on Sept. 23, 1986, and shared her birthday with her Mom. She grew up in Livermore Falls and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 2004.

Before the pandemic, Renee was a caregiver with the Lutheran Services and offered love and support to her clients. The biggest role of her life was as a mother to Hudson. He was the light of her life, and she cherished every moment with him.

Everyone who knew Renee was touched by her selflessness, kindness, and love. Her wit and hearty laughter were endearing, and she was the go-to person for so many because of her caring way of listening.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Hudson and his dad Matthew Pierce; her mom, Pamela Hanson; her dad, Ross LaFreniere and his wife Shiloh; her sister Sarah Hayes, Andrew Hayes and her adored niece Vivienne; her brothers Chad LaFreniere, and Deonte Ring and his wife Samantha; her grandparents Joyce and Rene Couture and Alice LaFreniere along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends who were like family to her.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Morrill “Sonny” LaFreniere. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Private Funeral Service for her family will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.