Reta E. Whinery (1929-2021)

WILTON – Reta Elizabeth Whinery, 92, of Wilton, died on Friday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Abbot, May 25, 1929, a daughter of Ruel (Baxter) and Hazel Mae (Mayo) Orff, Sr., and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1947. She raised her family in Wilton and Hampden, and when her children were older, attended Husson College for a year and went to work for Bell Telephone in Bangor for 21 years, retiring in 1985 and relocating back to Wilton shortly thereafter.

She enjoyed fly fishing at the family camp at Beal Pond in Madrid, gardening, and woodworking. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She is survived by her sons: Randy Whinery and his wife, Jane of Hampden and Rick Whinery and his wife, Sue of Cypress, Texas; six grandchildren: Rebecca, Sarah, Shawn, Ryan, Jared, and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Malcolm Orff of Wilton; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Barbara Black; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Orff.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar; two sisters: Helen Toothaker and her husband, Rudolph and Mary Farnum and her husband, George; brother, Ruel “Rudy” Orff, Jr.; sister-in-law, Myrna; daughter-in-law, Sarah; and a great-granddaughter, Alison Gilman.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Private family interment will be in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.