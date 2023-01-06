Rhonda “Deelight” (Williams) Daniel (1957-2023)

JAY – Rhonda Frances Daniel, 65, went home to her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2023, after a very brief battle with cancer. She was born in Rumford, Maine. She worked for General Electric in her younger years and then, after obtaining further education in business, in administrative roles for several organizations each of which she treasured. She is survived by her sister Barbara Dyke of Sanford, as well as her niece Sheri and nephews Henry and Charles and their spouses. She leaves behind a legacy of loving and rehabilitating her “furbabies”, rescue cats and dogs chosen to be part of her family. Deelight was a gifted writer, talented photographer, and a lover of Jesus through whom she profoundly impacted and connected people from all corners of her life, strengthening faith and extending the family of God. Memorial services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church of Jay on Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Centers of Jay.