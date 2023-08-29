Richard A. Morris Jr. (1962-2023)

NEW SHARON – It is with sadness and relief that I announce that my human Rick Morris (61) of New Sharon, Maine, left my side on Saturday, August 19, 2023, after a 15-year battle with bladder cancer that recurred a few years ago, leading to on-going treatment and challenges. Rick spent his final days with his garage family and immediate family stopping by, and his final hours with me and those closest to him by his side. As a friend wrote, “We now have an angel that can fix anything!”

Richard A. Morris Jr. was born in Farmington, Maine, on May 5, 1962, the eldest son of Richard A. Morris Sr. (Dick) and Bettymae (Daggett) (Morris) McPherson. He grew up in Chesterville, and attended school in Farmington, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in 1980. He was a friend (my best), and a son, brother, and dad. He was called Ricky (by close family) mac RickGyver; Mopar Ghaddafi; a wizard; for advice or help at any time of the day or night (if he would answer and on “Rick’s time”); and 3WT. When Rick was twelve, his father brought home a box of parts. They bought an instructional magazine (printed version of you-tube video) from the bookstore and from that he built his first motorbike. From his teens until his passing, he worked locally and OTR as a tradesman in mechanics, plumbing and heating, pipefitting / shipbuilding, construction and electrical. A self-proclaimed “recycler,” he took many broken toys in trade and rebuilt them. He was most excited to have built his garage, with help from family and friends, using rafters/roofing from a demolition project. There he was self-employed as a small engine mechanic operating for RAM Motorsports. I spent most every day with him (and friends) at the garage. My human was known to speak his mind — knowing, researching, and listing facts. We played fetch daily. He would calm to my touch. My human liked fast bikes and snowmobiles, helmets and doing circle burns, and taking me for a test ride on something he just fixed. He took me on airplane and train rides, fishing, swimming, and hikes — sometimes to remote waterfalls. I shared his bay scallops, chicken, burgers, breakfast, molasses cookies, and sometimes Brussel sprouts. Every meal included a cold glass of milk. We finished most days on the couch watching Sci- Fi while he ate a bowl (or two) of cereal.

Rick is survived by me, his best friend and service dog, Mystique (Mysti); his girlfriend, Tracy Brackett of New Sharon (and her family); his lifelong friends and garage family: Scooter (Farmington Towing family), Andy, Joe, Matt, Bob, Chris, Hoppy, Kevin (Shiningstar of Franklin County), several Ricks, among many others whom he would ask, “Got one rolled? Light it up!” He is also survived by his mother, Bettymae McPherson (Gary) of Industry; his siblings Sheralyn Bouchard of T9R8 Ashland / Chandler Lakes Camp and Lodge (Jason and families); Michael Morris and Nikki Morris of Farmington (and family); and his son Jeremy Currier (and family). The eldest cousin in the Daggett family, only a few years younger than his aunts and uncles, Rick grew up with some of them and is survived by aunts Debra (Peter, Sarah, Susan, and their families) Darlene, and Deanne, and uncles Wayne (Joyce), Arnold (Lois), George (Joyce), Robert (cousins Eric, Zachary, Starr, Milo), Terry (Amy, cousins Ryan, Travis and families) and his cousin Patrick. Rick was predeceased by his dog Tiki; his father in 2015; his maternal grandparents R. Quinn Daggett in 1993 and Dorothy May (Whitney) Daggett in 2016; his aunt Genelle, cousin Brad, his paternal grandparents Douglas Morris and Ruby Bumpus, and several friends.

Special thanks to townsfolk who helped at the accident in 2021, with donation boxes, Deanne making stew, and to family and friends who helped us or contributed to his Go Fund Me. This show of support provided Rick with the encouragement and strength to fight as long as he did. Thanks also to FMH/HAC Oncology, NSFD First Responders, and NorthStar EMTs. There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the New Sharon Masonic Hall on Route 2. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Mission Working Dogs, 152 Moxie’s Place, Oxford, ME 04270, www.missionworkingdogs.org/support; or Shiningstar of Franklin County. And, in Rick’s memory, take a break – take your dog for a walk, play ball & feed treats! Drink cold milk, rip on a motorcycle / sled, wear your helmet and raise some hell! Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com