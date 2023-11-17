Richard Blodgett (1971-2023)

TEMPLE – Richard “Rick” Blodgett, 52, passed away November 12, 2023, at Maine Medical Center surrounded by family. Ricky, or “Richie” as he was affectionately called by his mother, was born April 21, 1971, the son of George Blodgett and Sandra Dubay Hallee. Rick grew up in Temple and graduated from Mt. Blue.

After graduation Rick worked in the printing industry and was a lifelong member of the Temple Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman, Rick enjoyed ATVing, hunting, ice fishing, bird watching- especially hummingbirds, spending time with his grandkids, and hanging with friends. Rick was extremely generous; he would help anyone. His door was always open to anyone (literally). He loved his town and the connection his family had to it. The Blodgett family has been part of Temple since the incorporation of the town, and Rick was proud of that. There was no place he would rather be than at home.

In 2005 he met his sweetheart Laurie and on August 4, 2023, they married and shared their home in Temple.

Rick is predeceased by his father George, his paternal grandparents Richard and Helen Blodgett, and maternal grandparents Lowell and Esther Dubay.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years Laurie; son Cody Blodgett and his wife Jessica and their children Olivia and Gavin; Stepson, A.J. Boyker and his wife Ashley and their son, Silas; Brothers Dana Blodgett and his wife Sarah, Kert Blodgett and his wife Amanda; Mother, Sandra Hallee and her husband Roger; Stepmother Valerie Blodgett; Bonus Sister, Leigh Spahr and her husband Mark; Bonus Brother, Chris Breard and his wife Peggy; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many close friends, including the special bond with Kathy & John Dorr. (Ma & Big Tone).

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday November 25, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Temple Town Hall. Please come and share stories.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories and photos may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com.