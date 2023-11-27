Richard Brooks (1934-2023)

Richard F. (Dick) Brooks of Phillips and Farmington Maine, and formerly of Sudbury MA, crossed over the bridge to eternity on November 16, 2023, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Son of the late Albert and Maude (Mandigo) Brooks, Dick was the husband of Agnes Brooks for 60 years until her death in 2017. Born on Oct. 23, 1934, Dick was raised on the family farm in Lincoln, MA. After retiring as a Captain in the US Air Force, he married the love of his life, Agnes in 1957. They settled on Russet Lane in Sudbury, MA where they raised their family.

Dick worked for 37 years for Raytheon Company. During his years in Sudbury, he was a member of the Sudbury Planning Board and the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School Committee. He and Agnes moved to Maine after retirement, in 1994. His passions included the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation where he was an active member for many years. He was committed to the preservation of the Western Maine woods through his work with friends in the local logging industry and his support of forest conservation groups.

Dick is survived by his children Richard Brooks Jr. of Yarrow Point, WA, Eric Brooks and his wife Doreen of Ashland, MA, Wendy (Brooks) Leacu and her husband Michael of Wayland, MA and Matthew Brooks and his wife Nora of Portland, OR. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Michele and Timothy Brooks, Thomas and Allison Leacu, Stefanie Germann and Oskar Brooks as well as two brothers, Albert Jr. and Charlie, and a sister Carol. His eldest sister Olive, passed away in 2021. A celebration of Dick’s life is planned for Spring 2024.