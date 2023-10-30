Richard Davis Sr. (1929-2023)

NEW SHARON – Richard George “Dick” Davis, Sr., 94, of New Sharon and Avon Park, FL, passed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. He was born in New Sharon, Oct. 9, 1929, a son of George A. and Clara M. (Lewis) Davis and received his education in New Sharon schools. On Aug. 17, 1955, he married Catherine “Cathy” Hiscock in Farmington, and they made their home on the family farm in New Sharon until her passing, Sept. 29, 2021.

Dick served in the US Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Germany after WW2.

Dick enjoyed his home in Avon Park Florida where he was a lifetime member of the local shuffleboard club and proud to be in the Florida Shuffleboard Hall of Fame. Dick was an instructor at the courts for over 5 decades. Whether mentoring youth in 4-H, golfers, New Sharon Yankees Little League baseball kids, family, or new shufflers, he believed in service and community. His passion for farming was evident by the multiple honors and appointments to lead efforts to support the industry and are too numerous to mention.

Dick was raised on his family’s farm where they bred and exhibited prize winning Hereford cattle beginning in the 1940’s. The switch was made to dairy cattle in the early 1960’s. Dick took over Silver Valley Farm in 1965 from his parents. He and Cathy ran the farm successfully for many years. One of his highlights being the All-American Holstein Jr. Yearling in 1968. “The first dairy animal to have a modern top line at the show.”

Dick had a love and passion for the farming industry and was always willing to lend a hand and advice to anyone who asked. His legacy will live on in all of those he helped throughout the years. Those who benefited the most from his love and life lessons are his family, whom he cherished and would do anything for.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Davis, Jr, and his wife Carol, James Davis and his wife Carol; daughter Becky Davis-Allen and her partner Richard Savage Jr; Eight grandchildren, Angi Davis, Rick Davis III, James R. Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Matthew Davis, Kristen Brown, Kristopher Allen and Cody Allen; 13 great-grandchildren, Matthew Couillard, Addisyn Meader, Alex Davis, Samantha Davis, James R. Davis Jr., Sophia Davis, Althea Davis, Hadley Davis, Kallie Allen, Lyla Allen, Scarlett Roy, Noah Daoust and Elaina Berry; and two great-great-grandsons, Jordan Meader and Carter Couillard.

Relatives and friends are invited to memorial visitation at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11-1 followed by graveside services with US Army Honors at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of his Life will follow at the family farm on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. All are welcome. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Farmington Area Cal Ripken Baseball. c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 825, Farmington ME 04938.