Richard E. Rogers Jr. (1952-2021)

PHILLIPS – In the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2021, Richard E. Rogers Jr. joined the company of his father in the presence of their Lord.

Born on Oct. 27, 1952, to Richard E. and Gloria F. (McKeen) Rogers in Norway, Maine. He was the oldest of four children. Rick graduated from Oxford Hills High School, class of 1971.

He lived a full life serving his community through the local fire departments, rescue teams, fish and game clubs, as well as an ambulance driver. Educating others came very naturally to him; he taught fire prevention courses, Sunday school, hunter safety courses, and the Junior Maine Guide program, among others. He was always willing to pass on any knowledge that he had.

Rick was a skilled carpenter and mechanic. He spent time self-employed as a blacksmith, land use consultant, as well as a Master Maine Guide during which time he guided many canoe trips through the Allagash waterway. Rick worked 18 years with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife as a Regional Safety coordinator. He was always willing to pass on any knowledge that he had. Rick loved the history of Maine, as well as his family’s deep roots in it. In both his occupational and personal time, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing that passion with those around him.

Rick is survived by his children, Michael Rogers and wife Samantha of Norway, Maine; Heather Dumont and husband Dennis of Brandenburg, Kentucky; Seth Rogers and wife Renee of Lincolnville, Maine; adopted daughter, Jaime Merrifield Melville; his mother, Gloria Rogers of Augusta; grandchildren: Kristopher, James, Andrew, Abigail, Habtamu, Grace, Jevaun, Kaila, Eben, Kelsie, and Owen; great grandchildren: Ryder and Tru; three sisters: Nancy, Brenda, and Susan and their spouses; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Rick was predeceased by his father, Richard Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phillips Fire Dept., 124 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966 or to the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, PO Box B, Phillips, ME 04966.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Byron Cemetery, Reeds Mill Road, in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.