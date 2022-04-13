Richard H. Toothaker (1942-2022)

WELD – Richard H. Toothaker, 79, of Weld, passed away on April 3, 2022 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on November 18, 1942 in Dixfield, to Lamont and Ruth (Clemens) Toothaker. Richard was well known by everyone for being a hard worker throughout his life, having worked at Isaacson’s Lumber and Decoster’s Egg Farm for many years before retiring. He continued to work for himself doing a variety of jobs, even mowing lawns for a few people in his community right through the summer of 2021. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting deer, gamebird and more. He especially loved to go hunting with his buddies and making memories for future funny stories to tell and there are many.

Richard truly felt most at home living in Weld and had little desire to live elsewhere. He enjoyed visiting friends and family nearby and when that became not possible he appreciated the companionship from his kitty he lovingly named “Mutt”. Special thanks to his good friends, Eddie and Chuck, for looking out for him. He also was grateful for his very caring nurse, Terry, from Androscoggin Home Health.

Richard is survived by a son, Rick Toothaker of Bangor; a daughter, Michelle Walker of Jay; grandsons, Brandon and Matthew Berry, both of Lewiston; great grandson, Liam Berry; and brother, Garfield Toothaker of Gorham. He was predeceased by his parents, Lamont and Ruth (Clemens) Toothaker; a brother, Edward Toothaker; his first wife, Sharon Toothaker Tapley; a second wife, Eleanor Adley; and his companion of 18 years, Nancy Bernard.

A service for Richard will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Weld Congregational Church, 14 Church St., in Weld, at 1 p.m. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life with refreshments downstairs.

