Richard J.C. Woods (1948-2021)

NEW VINEYARD – Richard J.C. Woods, 72, son of Harold J.C. and Doris M.E. (Rudd) Woods passed away suddenly on August 13, 2021. He was born on October 12, 1948 in London, England.

Richard attended Highgate School in London where he excelled in track, boxing and swimming. He played bass guitar in his band The Dream Merchants. Richard received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Essex in 1971. Between these educational endeavors, he was cast in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey starring in the film’s first scenes ‘The Dawn of Man’ where he was immortalized in Sci-Fi film lore as early man’s first murder victim.

Richard joined Digital Equipment Corporation (UK) in 1972 and transferred to Maynard, Massachusetts in 1975, where he worked as a software engineer, network engineer and product manager for 25 years. Following his time at Digital, Richard spent ten years as an independent consultant in the computer industry.

Richard met his wife Suzee (Mitchell) while working at Digital. They lived in Concord and Carlisle, Massachusetts, Elmira, New York and retired to New Vineyard, Maine in 2009.

Richard enjoyed fixing troubled computers, working with his tractor on the woodlot and outfitting the family off-grid cabin with modern conveniences. He was a successful rental-property owner and manager. Despite never actually learning to ice skate, he served as president, registrar and coach in the Concord Carlisle Youth Hockey program for many years. Most of all, he delighted in creating stories to share with his grand guys – Jaxon, Maxx, Axyl and Sullivan.

In New Vineyard, he was an active volunteer with the Library, Historical Society, and Town; he was the go to computer guy if no one else could fix it. He loved to learn (everyday), share his knowledge and was always available to help find a solution to any problem, any time.

Richard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzee of New Vineyard; three sons, Michael and wife Jennie (Brown) of Groton, MA, Jesse and partner Jen Rosselli of Fitchburg, MA, and Luke of St. Petersburg, FL.

In Richard’s memory – learn something new each day!

