FARMINGTON – Public Memorial Services for Richard M. Harvey, 87, of Farmington, who passed, March 1, 2021, will be held on Friday, July 30 at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington followed by refreshments. Interment will follow on Saturday at the Rural Grove Cemetery in Dover-Foxcroft. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.