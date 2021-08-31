Richard Morse (1960-2021)

JAY – Richard Morse, 61, a resident of Jay passed away Saturday, Aug. 28 in Jay, following a lingering illness.

He was born July 31, 1960, in Augusta, the son of Clayton Morse and Bertha (Stewart) Morse Harris. Rick was a 1978 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. He worked through the years doing masonry and construction work. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, cooking, gatherings with his family and friends. He was an animal lover and cared for all animals, especially cats.

He is survived by his mother, Bertha Harris of Jay, his son Forrest Morse of Jay, his grandchildren, Hunter and Sabrina Morse, his brother, Clay Morse and wife Tracie of Monmouth, and his sisters, Kim Townsend of Jay, and Lisa Miniutti of Wilton. He was predeceased by his father Clayton Morse, his stepfather, Joseph Harris, and several nieces.

