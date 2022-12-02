Richard Stanchfield (1933-2022)

TEMPLE – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard “Dick” Stanchfield of Temple where he has lived for the last 17 years, and previously the town of Phillips for 35 years. Dick passed away on November 28, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital after a 10 day stay. He was surrounded with love by his wife, Donna, and daughters, Sue Jalbert of Raymond and Betty Griebel of South China.

Dick was born in 1933 in Rangeley, son of W. Carlton Stanchfield and Stella Stanchfield. In his younger years, Dick worked as a power plant operator in Kennebago, Maine. It was the perfect place for a young man who loved the outdoors, and hunting and fishing. When his children came of school age, the family moved back to Rangeley. Dick became the Manager of J.L. Coombs, a shoe manufacturing company in Phillips. It was a job he loved and where he made many life-long friends. He worked there until 2 years before the shop closed permanently in 1990. He and Donna then started a custom lamp and lampshade business which had sales all over the USA until retirement in 2014. While living in Phillips, Dick spent many years working on the Phillips Planning Board, Budget Committee, and as a Poll worker for many elections. Dick’s quick wit and dry sense of humor gave him an easy way to make friends and connect with people. He was always willing to quietly help anyone from a stranger to a loyal friend, day or night. Honesty, integrity and kindness were values he firmly believed in.

Dick leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Donna of Temple; children, Sue Jalbert (Graham Connolly) of Raymond, Betty Griebel (Bill Griebel) of South China; grandchildren, Jenn Merriam (Jeff) of Portsmouth, NH, Amy Rockwell of Bedford, NH, Shaun Jalbert of Manchester, NH, Breckon Anderson (Shaun) of North Yarmouth, Heidi Merrill of Florida; great grandchildren, Tyler Merriam, Charlotte Rockwell, Brooklyn Rockwell, Owen Jalbert, Gracyn Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Breanna Merrill, Kyle Stanley, Jay Merrill, Haley Merrill; and several cousins.

Dick did not want a funeral, so the family is respecting his wishes, and they ask to have you lift a glass and have a toast in his memory. The family will have a private gathering in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.