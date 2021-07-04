PORTLAND – Ricky J. Hewey, 62, of Salem Township passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, with family by his side, with great sadness in their hearts, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Ricky was known as a quiet, hardworking individual who loved cartoons and comic books, like the classics, Superman, X-Men and Batman. He will be missed.

He is survived by his mother Katherine Hewey, sisters Darlene Hood and Dorene Wood whom was his twin, along with nieces and nephews Scott, Hilary, Stephanie and Damien, and his special cousin Yvonne.

He was predeceased by his father Helon Hewey.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24 at Sunnyside Cemetery off of Rt. 27 in Kingfield at 11 a.m. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.