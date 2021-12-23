Rita T. Knowlan (1926-2021)

STRONG – Rita T. Surette Knowlan, passed away on Dec. 15, 2021 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1926 in Dover Foxcroft, daughter of Levi and Rose Surette, the oldest of their eight children. Rita attended school at Foxcroft Academy, graduating in the class of 1945. After graduation, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps.

On Oct. 5, 1946, she married Wally Knowlan at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farmington. They were married for 50 years before Wally’s passing in 1997. Rita’s only child was born on July 2, 1947, a daughter, (Valerie) Jean.

Rita joined the work force at Forster Manufacturing in Strong, leaving there when the mill burned, then found work at Brackley’s Mill, and later returned to Forster’s, retiring in 1980.

Rita enjoyed her walks, painting, sewing, family outings, reading the “Enquirer” and shopping. She also enjoyed lounging in the sun at her camp that Wally and his father built on Porter Lake in Strong in the 1960s. She lived in Strong until the age of 90, when she suffered a stroke and since then, for the last five years, she had resided at Edgewood.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Jean; granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica; great grandchildren Jean Marie and Johanna; brothers, Gerald and Pat; sisters, Jane and Della.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wally; sons-in-law, Donald and Michael; sisters, Gloria, Margaret, and Tina.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Edgewood and Androscoggin Hospice for the amazing care and unwavering support of Rita.

Donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.