Robert A. Richard (1931-2021)

WILTON – Robert “Bob” Armand Richard, 90, a lifetime resident of Wilton, passed on to Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Wilton.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1931, in Wilton, the son of Alban and Regina Richard, the second oldest of six children. As a child, he liked the fun outdoor things like swimming and tree swings, and attended the Wilton schools, and catechism classes at church. As a young teenager he would ride his bicycle several miles to work for a farmer, he delivered the Saturday Evening Post newspaper, and then worked at the Lake View Cemetery in Wilton. He was a 1950 graduate of Wilton Academy.

After high school Bob went on to serve in the United States Army and served in Korea. After his enlistment Bob worked as a painter doing commercial work, then self-employed at residential work. On June 28, 1958, in Wilton, Richard married Kathryn “Kathy” Kelley of Livermore Falls. They had three children: Mike, Julie, and Cindy. He was a wonderful husband and father. He appreciated the simple things in life.

He enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing, scenic rides, singing and playing his guitar. At home he was always doing house fix-ups and yard work. He faithfully attended church from childhood and had been attending the East Wilton Union Church since 1988. He was also a member of the Wilton American Legion Hosmer-Edwards Post 117.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathryn Richard of Wilton; son, Michael Richard of Wilton; daughters: Julie Richard and husband Alan Gay of Chesterville, and Cindy Farrington and husband Kevin of Wilton; five grandchildren: Jason, Michael, and Shane Rackliffe, Kevin Farrington, and Kristen Giguere; eight great-grandchildren: Kenneth (Kenny), Jay, Abby, Kendra, Kaylee, Harmonie, Boyd, and Ember; and his sister, Dorothy Richard of Wilton.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers: Henry and Roland Richard, and his sisters: Evelyn Domonic and Lillian Grendele. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at East Wilton Union Church, Church Street, East Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine.