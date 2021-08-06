Robert “Bob” Clifford Hathaway (1941-2021)

PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” Clifford Hathaway passed away at the Maine General Medical Center on July 31, 2021, following a brief battle with pneumonia. Bob was born on December 11, 1941 in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

Bob was a hard worker, beginning at the age of 8 when he would join his maternal grandfather, Aaron Sprague, on his fishing boat in Narragansett Bay and harvesting quahogs with bull rakes. This work ethic followed him throughout his life and Bob eventually went to work for Lorber Cadillac/Pontiac in East Providence, Rhode Island beginning his lifelong work in the automotive field. In 1967 he began a new job at Webber Chevrolet as a mechanic eventually working his way up to Service Manager. He stayed with Webber Chevrolet until 1988 when he moved to Farmington, Maine with his wife and three youngest children. He continued working in the automotive field at the George Rowe dealership in Rumford Maine before retiring in 1998.

Due to declining health he was admitted to Oak Grove Center in Waterville, ME in April of 2017.

He was predeceased by his father Robert Henry Hathaway, his mother Anita Sprague Hathaway Broz and step-father Charles “Charlie” Broz. He is survived by three siblings, his 2 sisters, Carol Lynn Hathaway and Kathleen R.“Dee” Broz, and his brother Charles W. “Chuck” Broz.

He leaves behind 5 children, Robert “Hap” Hathaway, Keith Brown and wife Tanya, Craig Hathaway and life partner Marla Poulin, Curtis Hathaway and wife Joan, and his daughter Sheila Hathaway. He will also be missed by his 16 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and his many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Bob’s honor to the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum in Portland, ME.