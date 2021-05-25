Robert “Bob” Shink (1927-2021)

AUGUSTA – Robert “Bob” Shink, 93, a lifelong resident of Jay, passed away Saturday, May 22 at Togus Veterans Hospice facility in Augusta.

He was born September 22, 1927 in Jay, the son of Francois Shink and Rose (Perreault) Shink. He attended Jay High School before enlisting in the US Army where he proudly served as a tank crewman in Company ‘A’ of the 66th Tank Battalion during WWII. On August 25, 1951 at St. Rose of Lima Church he married Winnie Cossette of Livermore Falls. They made their home and raised their family in Jay. Bob worked for Poisson’s Market and Sanitary Dairy prior to joining International Paper Co’s Otis mill in 1950. In 1965 Bob transferred to the Androscoggin Mill in Jay where he worked in Stock Prep until his retirement in 1988 after which he worked a short time for the Diaz Corp in Jay.

Bob served the community as a member of the Jay Fire Department for 35 years where he came to be known as ‘Captain Bob’ to many of the local schoolchildren. He was an avid supporter of Special Olympics volunteering at many of their events over the years. He was a long time Board member of WorkFirst an organization for special needs individuals. Bob enjoyed camping and woodworking. He handcrafted detailed replicas of lighthouses, fire trucks, family homes and entire Christmas villages most often working just from a photograph. Bob especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always ready to give a helping hand to any of his family. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and member of the Knights of Columbus where he mentored the youth group. Bob was most proud of being presented the Spirit of America Award in 2020 recognizing his lifelong volunteerism and unselfish giving of time and energy to others.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Winnie Shink of Jay, three sons, Donald Shink and partner Linda of Canton, Ronald Shink and wife Kathy of Yarmouth, and Marc Shink of Jay, 5 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brothers, Bernard Shink and wife Gladys and Marcel Shink and wife Maurie all of Jay. He was predeceased by his parents and great- grandson Dillan Shink.

