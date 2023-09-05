Robert Braley (1959-2023)

JAY – This is the story of Robert Allen Braley. Robert was wonderful man who was loved, will be missed and always cherished. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son. Robert passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Robert’s story started on September 6, 1959. The oldest child of Carroll and Joan Braley. He was born in Dexter Maine and resided in Harmony Maine until he met his wife Vickie and then resided in Jay, Maine and a marriage of 40 years.

Robert was a hard worker as a maintenance supervisor for the Leather Tanning Companies for 44 years until he retired in 2022.

He loved an evening with friends discussing politics, camping, fishing and hunting trips and planning future trips.

Robert was survived by his wife Vickie; a son Chad Bailey; a daughter Angie Braley; sisters, Karen Belyea, Robin Braley, Hope Braley; and brother Zane Braley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren, Kyle Souther, Shania Bailey, Ethan Bailey and Jaxson Roy and a great granddaughter Wyleigh Rose Nevala.

A celebration of Life will be held on September 16th at 12 p.m. at his favorite place on Morrill Pond at 84 Maple Lane, Hartland, Maine, the family camp.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay is honored to be caring for his cremation care.