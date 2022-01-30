Robert E. Cook (1940-2022)

STRONG – Robert Edwin Cook, 81, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on May 5, 1940 in Strong, son of Seaton and Bessie (Smith) Cook. He was educated in the schools of Strong, and graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1959. On March 11, 1961, he married Nancy Boyd in Phillips and she predeceased him in November of 2016.

Robert held many different jobs for local paper companies, drove a potato chip truck, and retired from Forster’s in Strong in 2003. He enjoyed going for rides with his wife, going to country music shows, playing guitar, hunting, snowmobiling, camping and boating. He loved his annual trips to Boothbay and spending time with family.

Robert is survived by his two daughters, Robin Chaput (Marc) of Strong and Joy York (Scott) of Anson; two sons, Scott Cook (Debra) of Farmington and Eric Cook (Mary) of Franklinton, N.C.; brother, Herbert Cook (Marge) of Strong; brother in-law, Robert Boyd (Judith) of Strong; sisters in-law, Sheila Fay (Bill) of Strong and Sharron Boyd of Strong; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Cook; daughter, Wanda Cook; granddaughter, Maci; parents, Seaton and Bessie Cook; sister, Catherine Parlin; father and mother in-law, Fred and Lillian Boyd; brothers in-law, Phil Parlin, Gary Boyd, Basil Boyd, Carlton Boyd; sisters in-law, Barbara Cook, Carol Boyd, and June Boyd.

Donations in honor of Robert’s beloved cat, Tammy, may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.