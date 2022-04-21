Robert Eugene Jones, Sr. (1931-2022)

FARMINGTON – Robert Eugene Jones, Sr., age 90, of Farmington, died Sunday, Easter evening, April 17 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Trescott, ME, May 1, 1931, a son of Austin Winfield and Elva Leah Jane (Matthews) Jones and was a graduate of Lubec High School. On Jan. 10, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict, and also spent time in Germany with the occupation forces. While in Germany, he played baseball for the US Army baseball team. Mr. Jones was a proud veteran and a member of the Farmington American Legion.

Upon his return from the service, he married the “love of his life” on Jan. 17, 1955, Rose Marie Vizena in Lynn, MA, having first met her at the age of 9. They made their home in Massachusetts for several years before moving to Wilton. The family later moved to New Vineyard and then eventually settled in Farmington where he was living at the time of his death. Mr. Jones worked as the General Manager at Farmington and Livermore Falls Shoe Company for many years, retiring in 1993.

He was a huge Patriots and Red Sox fan. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing with friends and family and spent many summers on Mooselookmeguntic and Penobscot lakes. He was a member of the biggest bucks in Maine club multiple times and looked forward each fall to meeting his nephews and friends at the family’s “No Deer Camp” in New Vineyard.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie of Farmington; daughters, Theresa Kimball of Farmington, Judith Gerry and her husband, Bryan of Wayne, Mary Beth Ryder of Harlten, TX, and Penny Jones and her husband, Roger Bernier of Lisbon Falls; sister, Mary Doane and her husband Bill of Fort Myers, FL, Dorothy Weeden of Sanford, and Roma Babula of Portsmouth, NH; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; He was predeceased by his son, Robert E. Jones, Jr. in 1989; 2 brothers, Aubrey Jones and Earl Jones; and a sister, Almeda Stafford.

A Celebration of his Life with US Army Honors, will be held on Sunday, May 15 at 1 pm at the Farmington American Legion, 158 High Street, Farmington, Maine. Refreshments will be served. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Farmington American Legion, PO Box 648, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.